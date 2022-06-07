Mr. Curtis “C.J.” Morris Jr., 78, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Harbor Hospice.

A native of Port Arthur, C.J. lived in Dallas, Chicago, and Houston before returning back to Port Arthur for retirement.

He was employed in the field of Computer Operations for over 40 years, working for American Cyanamid and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

He attended the following congregations: Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ of PA and Westgate Church of Christ of BMT and was an active member of the Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1962.

Survivors Include his children, Drew Morris and Tommie Lynn Robinson; one sister, Pamela Ivory; a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11am until service time.

Burial will be in Houston National Cemetery.