Port Arthur native selected for prestigious learning opportunity

Published 12:24 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By PA News

Kenric Narcisse (Courtesy photo)

Kenric W. Narcisse, a 1992 Graduate of Lincoln High School residing in Dallas and currently teaching at L.G. Pinkston High School, is travelling to Washington, D.C. this month to attend the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute.

After a highly competitive application process, 60 teachers were selected to participate. The Institute, open to teachers in the fields of law-related and civic education, is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Institute offers teachers the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying this information to students.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars and educators are among the speakers and instructors for the Institute.

More News

See what’s coming this month for U.S. 69, TX 73 intersection; projected completion time

YMCA shakes up summer with all-day camp or area children

Port Arthur worker receives medical attention after trash truck fire

Port Arthur police identify 3-year-old neglect victim, announce 3rd suspect is wanted

Print Article