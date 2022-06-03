Port Arthur native selected for prestigious learning opportunity

Kenric W. Narcisse, a 1992 Graduate of Lincoln High School residing in Dallas and currently teaching at L.G. Pinkston High School, is travelling to Washington, D.C. this month to attend the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute.

After a highly competitive application process, 60 teachers were selected to participate. The Institute, open to teachers in the fields of law-related and civic education, is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Institute offers teachers the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying this information to students.

Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars and educators are among the speakers and instructors for the Institute.