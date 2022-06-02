Celestino Lopez, Jr., passed away on May 31, 2022 at the age of 77 after his valiant battle with cancer.

Celestino, affectionately known as Cele, was born on June 27, 1944 in Goose Creek, Texas to Celestino Lopez, Sr. and Marianita Lopez.

He was one of eight children who grew up on Magnolia Street in Baytown, Texas.

Many life-long friends were made in his neighborhood. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and later received an Associate’s degree from Lee College.

He served six years in the Marines.

He lived in Port Neches for 49 years and retired from Texaco as a refinery inspector.

Celestino was a beloved, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and loved by many.

Celestino was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to his beloved wife, Alice, for 54 years.

He lived his life to care for his family.

He enjoyed coaching soccer for the Blade Runner for eight years.

He lived vicariously through his grandchildren by taking them on trips and attending numerous events celebrating their academic accomplishments as well as sporting events.

They brought him so much joy and happiness.

Celestino was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus Council #12809.

He lived his life by leading by example.

He loved his hometown, Baytown, and enjoyed sharing stories of Baytown’s past as well as hearing about the latest changes and happenings. Celestino loved his family fiercely.

He valued family and spent countless hours researching his family tree.

Celestino was predeceased in death by his son, Michael John Lopez, father, Celestino Lopez, Sr. and mother, Marianita Lopez.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; his sons Tino (wife Karina) and David Lopez (wife Michele). Celestino was blessed with four grandchildren; Isaac, Nadia, Jocelyn, and Eli Lopez. His brothers; Arthur, Richard and Joe (wife Bette) Lopez.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM Friday, June 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.