SPEED & SMILES: Local youth track team runs fastest relay in country

Four members of a local youth track relay team earned the fasted 4×100 time in the nation for their division.

The Golden Triangle Club’s 8 and under team ran a time of 1:05.06 at a meet in Houston.

The relay team consists of Teryn Antoine in the first leg, Khloe Joubert in the second spot, Payten Gonzales in the third leg and is anchored by Laila Booker.

“I always knew they had the capability to run a fast time, but I didn’t realize we ran that fast,” Head Coach DeVante Conner said. “I didn’t realize it until the guy came over the speaker and said it was the No. 1 time in the nation.”

Conner said the girls are uncommonly focused for children their ages.

“They listen and buy into what I am telling them,” he said. “The way we practice is the way we run. They are all 8 and 7 years old. They listen and follow directions to a ‘T.’”

The group will run at a meet at Prairie View A&M over the weekend. Conner said they will compete in the 4×100 relays, but added they will compete in the 4×400 for the first time.

Conner said they are preparing for the Junior Olympic qualifying rounds. This year the Junior Olympics will be held in North Carolina.

Khloe Joubert’s mother, Ashley Joubert, said she is very proud of her daughter, who has medaled in three events this year.

“Khloe works hard,” Ashley Joubert said. “You can tell when she is in love with something. She goes out there, not only for herself, but for her team. At such a young age, she wants to win and be there for her team. To have that understanding at such a young age, she will go far.”

Khloe Joubert competed at the Junior Olympics last year in the long jump. She returned to that event this year with great improvement, adding three feet to her previous best. She has also competed in the 100m and 200m dashes.

“It would mean everything to get back to the Junior Olympics,” Ashley Joubert said. “With her records right now, I see her going back for the long jump, the 100 and 200 and possibly the 4×100 with the way they are going.”

The Junior Olympics will be held July 26 – Aug. 6 in Greensboro, North Carolina.