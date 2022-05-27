Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 16-22

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 16 to May 22:

Bryceton Adams, 30, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan Kirkland, 27, warrant other agency

Jonathan Doucet, 26, warrant other agency

Clay Frederich, 41, Nederland warrants

Tyler Lagrappe, 33, driving while intoxicated

Clayton Rivera, 28, assault offense touch-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 16 to May 22:

May 16

A theft was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

An accident involving damage was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.

Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 1600 block of North 30th Street.

May 17

Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 2900 block of U.S. 69.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Found property was reported in the 600 block of 16 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 17 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

May 18

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.

Violation of a protective order was reported in the 300 block of North 6 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Avenue D.

Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 19

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of Jackson.

Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 700 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

May 20

A death was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue F.

Assault causes bodily injury in the 300 block of North 33 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.

May 21

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

May 22