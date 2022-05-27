Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 16-22
Published 12:28 am Friday, May 27, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 16 to May 22:
- Bryceton Adams, 30, driving while intoxicated
- Jonathan Kirkland, 27, warrant other agency
- Jonathan Doucet, 26, warrant other agency
- Clay Frederich, 41, Nederland warrants
- Tyler Lagrappe, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Clayton Rivera, 28, assault offense touch-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 16 to May 22:
May 16
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- An accident involving damage was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 1600 block of North 30th Street.
May 17
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of South U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of U.S. 69.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Found property was reported in the 600 block of 16th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 17th Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
May 18
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.
- Violation of a protective order was reported in the 300 block of North 6th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Avenue D.
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported in the 3400 block of Ivy Lane.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
May 19
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1500 block of Jackson.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
May 20
- A death was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue F.
- Assault causes bodily injury in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.
May 21
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
May 22
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue H.