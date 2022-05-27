Groves Police Department responses & arrests: May 18-24

Published 12:24 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls form May 18 to May 24:

May 18

  • Jason Simon, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Brandy Buck, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6500 block of Verde.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of Taylor.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 7000 block of Washington.

May 19

  • Heavyn Buford, 18, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
  • Crystal Biscamp, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

May 20

  • No reports

May 21

  • Shanequil Williams, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2300 block of Main.
  • Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Bryan.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.

May 22

  • No reports.

May 23

  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

May 24

  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

