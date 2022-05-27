“Extraordinary amount of ammunition” seized following Port Arthur traffic stop
Published 4:23 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
Three arrests were made and an “extraordinary amount of ammunition” seized during a recent traffic stop in Port Arthur, authorities said.
On Friday afternoon, the Port Arthur Police Department released information, saying the city’s Guns and Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop Monday in the 200 block of Gulfway Drive because a motorist failed to signal the intent to turn.
“The driver and owner of the vehicle gave officers consent to search,” a PAPD release said. “During the search, four handguns were located and seized, along with an extraordinary amount of ammunition.”
Police said three of the firearms were found in the back-passenger area.
All three back passengers were prohibited by law from possessing firearms and were subsequently arrested, according to police.
The suspects listed are:
- Jordan Malik Bronnon, 26, felon in possession of a firearm
- Rashad Shaquille Carter, 29, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to identify-fugitive
- Anthony Wayne Jones Jr., 30, felon in possession of a firearm
Authorities said the driver and front seat passenger were released at the scene.
“This case is being submitted to the ATF for review,” PAPD said.