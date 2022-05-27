DR. RICKIE HARRIS — Summer activity, purpose key during kids’ downtime

As we prepare to close out another school year, I always look forward to the next with great hope.

We strive to give our students the very best opportunities around and the summer months are no exception.

Students in K-8TH grades have academic opportunities to attend the Summer Stampede to excel in math, science and reading while having fun! Summer Stampede was a great success last summer, and we have more students signed up this year!

Students entering high school this fall can attend fish camp in July to prepare them for a new campus and all it entails. Summer activities keep their minds active and prepare them for the upcoming school year.

Of course, we always have our read and roll bus rolling through the neighborhoods offering our students a meal and a book on an otherwise dull day.

The athletics department has added some key team members at the secondary level. New positions include academic coordinator and strength and conditioning coach.

We are excited to add Bonnie Perry as academic coordinator for all Mustang athletes. This role will assist students in their academic studies and coordinate tutoring sessions while also monitoring the player’s eligibility.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Cory Bell has already started training our students during the offseason, and the Mustangs are responding well to his high energy and positive coaching.

He will work with male and female athletes from middle school to high school to prepare them for mental, physical, emotional and spiritual aspects during the summer months.

Additionally, we welcome defensive coordinator Tommie Barrett, offensive coordinator Justin Trahan, QB coach Matt Calvert, offensive line coach Ryan Ragsdale and secondary coach Ronald Wallace.

We have some outstanding talent on our coaching staff, and we look forward to the upcoming season!

At West Orange-Cove CISD, we continually strive to have well-rounded students academically, in the arts and athletics. The summer months are no exception as we continue to offer learning opportunities and training for our students.

Finally, I always quote John Maxwell’s philosophy that “One is too small a number to achieve greatness.”

Go Mustangs!

Dr. Rickie Harris is the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District superintendent. Reach him at 409-882-5500.