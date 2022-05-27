Authorities identify woman killed following Monday shooting in Port Arthur

Authorities have identified the woman who died three days after being shot in Port Arthur.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. said Arneshia Carter, 31, of Port Arthur, died Thursday in the hospital.

Carter was critically wounded Monday at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave.

Port Arthur Police described Carter as a bystander in a dispute at the complex but have not determined if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

A 40-year-old man injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital following treatment.

Those with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or submit information by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tipsters are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso also asked those with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat video or photos to contact police.