Ms. Vera LaFleur Vincent of Port Arthur, Texas, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Originally a native of Morrow, Louisiana, she then became a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for the remainder of her life.

Married to Alcide Vincent for 15 years, together they raised three children. While raising her family, she built a robust career in education with the Port Arthur Independent School District.

Ms. Vincent was a highly revered professional educator, dedicating 40 years to her craft. She was a pioneer in her field, leading grass-root initiatives in early childhood programs and building bridges during desegregation.

Furthermore, Ms. Vincent was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Ms. Vincent touched many lives through her life’s journey, and she will be deeply missed by her family, the community, and her former students of Port Arthur.

Ms. Vincent is preceded in death by both parents: Viola Paul and Lincoln LaFleur; also, she is predeceased by her three siblings: Dwayne Paul, Clarence Paul, and Flora LaFleur.

Ms. Vincent is survived by her three children: Renewick Dale Vincent, Yvette Marie Vincent, and Kevin Joseph Vincent; also, she is survived by several grandchildren and many devoted family members from both Louisiana and Texas.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.