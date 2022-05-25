CHRIS MOORE — Children aren’t the only ones that need to stay active during summer

Over the past few weeks, I have been working on stories about different camps for children offered by schools. Adults tend to talk about the importance of camps for kids as it seems more children are staying inside and on devices.

The other day, I went to play with my 5-year-old in the yard and after a few rounds of tag and racing, I came to the quick realization that someone seemed to have stolen my circulatory and reparation system while I was sleeping.

We were all doing so well during the pandemic and it seems to have fallen aside over the last year and change.

I noticed there also seems to be a dearth of parents outside with their children. Growing up I was fortunate to have parents that played with me outside, which was important because I was an only child for the first 12 years of my life.

That being said, those without children would also benefit from some time outside. Of course Texas summer heat can be blistering (literally), but the benefits are endless. Numerous studies show the positive impact of being in the sun. Use sunscreen and take all precautions to protect your skin.

Yard work is great. Now is the time to start that garden or flowerbed. This works on many different levels. This allows one to be active, improve a home and take ownership of something that needs to be maintained.

Also, staying active doesn’t mean you have to be in the sun. There are plenty of ways to stay active inside. Gym attendance should have already crept back down from the annual New Year spike.

There are also plenty of indoor sports leagues for adults. A quick social media search should do the trick of finding where to sign up.

I am not here to shame any parents who have kids that like to be on devices. I struggle with having mine inside and sometimes it is easier to give in. I have personally found it easier to get her outside if I am out there and being active with her.

I also believe that me thoroughly enjoying being outside whether she is there or not sets an example for her to follow.

Even something as small as going for a walk and trying to see what animals you can find can be fun.

Those looking for activities for children can start by looking into what camps local school districts are offering. By my count, all local districts are offering camps for multiple sports for a wide range of ages.

Most importantly, have fun with it. Find something that brings joy and use that to your advantage.

See you outside.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.