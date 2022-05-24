Voters make calls on District 22 State Representative, Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2

Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By PA News

Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Joseph Paul Trahan

The decisions were close across Jefferson County, where voters made their voices heard in a couple of close elections.

In the race for Democratic candidate for District 22 State Representative, Chrisian “Manuel” Hayes topped Joseph Paul Trahan.

They were competing for the seat currently held by state Rep. Joe Deshotel, who did not seek reelection.

In March, Hayes took 43 percent of the vote and Trahan took 48 percent.

The winner faces Republican candidate Jacorion Randle in the fall.

Unofficial votes tabulated Tuesday indicated Hayes won with 51 percent of the turnout.

Cary Erickson and Alex Rupp

In the race for Republican candidate for Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2, Carey Erickson topped Alex Rupp by a percentage of 53 to 47 percent.

The two men seeking the position currently held by Darrell Bush, who was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Brent Weaver and did not seek election.

In March, Erickson won 35 percent of the vote, and Rupp took 34 percent.

The winner faces Democratic candidate Julia Rodriguez in November.

