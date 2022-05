A woman believed to be a bystander in a dispute was shot while at a Port Arthur apartment complex Monday.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden said the woman was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

This story has been updated.

Her condition was not known as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Ave. at approximately 11:30 a.m.

No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m.