KATHIE’S KORNER — Fiery Deborah is a great example

Deborah is a very, interesting woman in the Bible who wore many hats and was

successful in all those areas.

She is one of my “heroines” and an encouragement to all strong, Godly women! She was highly respected when women were only possessions and used or subservient to others.

The name Deborah means bee, symbolic of the insect, who is deemed: community,

brightness and personal power,

I discovered Deborah while reading the scripture Judges 4 & 5 in the Old Testament. Her Calling and Job Descriptions are: a prophet, wife, leader of Israel, 4th Judge of

Israel, where she conducted court in the desert under her tree called “The Palm Tree

of Deborah,” a nurse to certain dignitaries and Psalmist (writing The Song of Deborah).

The Israelites cried out to the Lord for help from Sisera, who had 900 chariots

fitted with iron, cruelly oppressing them for 20 years. She summoned Barak, who

had an army, that God wanted him to take 10,000 men and bring Sisera back.

Barak said he would go if she went with him. She agreed but said, “we will get victory, but the honor will not be yours, but God’s with Jael (another strong, Godly

woman who eliminated Sisera)! We will return home and give praise to God through my song He gave me, “The Song of Deborah.”

The last line of the song is, “So may all Your enemies perish, Lord. But may all who love You be like the sun when it rises in its strength.” Judges 5:31 NIV

Then, the land had Peace for 40 years.

So, be yourselves, strong, kind and forthright, my sisters! God is in control.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.