PNG softball player, runner named Athlete of the Week

Port Neches-Groves multisport athlete Katherine Page was named to the All-District Second Team this week. Page was part of a PNG team that earned the third seed for District 21-5A, making the playoffs after beating rival Nederland in a tiebreaker.

During her sophomore season, Page also competed in cross country and track for PNG.

For cross country, Page was one of the program’s top performers. Her success translated well into the track season, where she was part of the 4×400 relay team that made it to the regional meet this spring.

Entering her junior year, Page is a favorite to advance in both running sports next season and resume her spot on a softball team that will return most of the roster.