PNG softball player, runner named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Chris Moore

Port Neches-Groves multisport athlete Katherine Page was named to the All-District Second Team this week. Page was part of a PNG team that earned the third seed for District 21-5A, making the playoffs after beating rival Nederland in a tiebreaker.

During her sophomore season, Page also competed in cross country and track for PNG.

PNG’s Katherine Page runs in the 4×100 relay. Chris Moore/The News

For cross country, Page was one of the program’s top performers. Her success translated well into the track season, where she was part of the 4×400 relay team that made it to the regional meet this spring.

Entering her junior year, Page is a favorite to advance in both running sports next season and resume her spot on a softball team that will return most of the roster.

