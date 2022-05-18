New agreement brings swimming lessons to Nederland pool

NEDERLAND — A partnership between The City of Nederland and YMCA of Southeast Texas is bringing new opportunities to the public pool this summer.

Beginning June 1, the YMCA is handling all staffing for the Nederland Swimming Pool.

“There were some staffing challenges that we did not believe we were going to be able to overcome,” City Manager Chris Duque said. “After lots of discussion, we felt this approach was the best approach.”

Duque said the city began accepting proposals during the winter, ultimately entering into a partnership with the YMCA, which had been providing lifeguard training for pool employees in past years.

“Recognizing the number of young people that work for us at the pool as lifeguards, we try to guide them to the YMCA so they can continue having summer jobs,” Duque said.

Certification for lifeguards will only be made easier with the partnership, and the pool will remain open for open swim and private parties.

However, this year swimming lessons will also be an option.

YMCO CEO Kevin Pearson said that will also be the biggest benefit for the YMCA, as all funds that come from pool patrons will continue to go to the city.

Swimming lessons will be offered in two groups: Ages 3-5 from 10-10:40 a.m., and ages 6-12 from 11-11:40 a.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

It’s something that’s been taught at the YMCA in Port Arthur for years, with parent-child and adult lessons recently added.

Pearson said last spring they had as many as 12 adults in the lessons.

“We’re surrounded by water and oddly enough a lot of adults don’t know how to swim,” he said.

Nederland residents who are also YMCA members are eligible for a discount on lessons, which can be done at the YMCA building on 9th Avenue in Port Arthur or at the pool once it’s open.

“That’s something that there’s a demand for, so I think that’s going to be a real positive,” Duque said of the swimming lessons. “That will be well received I’m sure by parents looking to teach or coach their children to swim better.”

Duque said the city will continue maintaining the pool in the form of maintenance and upkeep, and there will be no monetary loss to the city as a result of the partnership.

“I’m just excited to have an outdoor pool,” Pearson said.