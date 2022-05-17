“Wanted suspect” arrested; 4 pounds of marijuana and several firearms confiscated in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police said a wanted gang member was arrested Tuesday during an apprehension that included the confiscation of guns and narcotics.

According to a release provided by Bonnie Boleyn, executive secretary with the Port Arthur Police Department, the 23-year-old suspect and wanted fugitive was located in the 3600 block of 40th Street.

Police identified the man as Frankie Cunningham.

Cunningham was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants.

“This individual is also a documented gang member within the State of Texas,” the PAPD release stated. “Upon investigators entering the residence, several firearms and approximately four pounds of marijuana were confiscated.”

One of the Glocks recovered, according to police, is believed to be a fully automatic pistol.

This case is being forwarded to ATF for review.

Boleyn indicated the Port Arthur Police Department Guns & Narcotics Unit was joined by the U.S. Marshals Service and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division in locating the suspect.