Port Arthur Police say 71-year-old killed in gunfire
Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022
At 5 p.m., officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 1649 Maple Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.
Officers arrived at this location and found a male victim, 71-years of age, deceased inside the residence.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.