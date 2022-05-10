Port Arthur Police say 71-year-old killed in gunfire

Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By PA News

At 5 p.m., officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 1649 Maple Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.

Officers arrived at this location and found a male victim, 71-years of age, deceased inside the residence.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

