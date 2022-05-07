Memorial’s Jah’mar Sanders, PNG’s Cole Crippen prepare for next steps

For most teens, the summer is a time of complete relaxation and an escape from all things school related. For two local quarterbacks, summertime is when the real preparation for the next season begins.

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders is heading off to the University of New Mexico on an athletic scholarship in June, while Port Neches-Groves quarterback Cole Crippen will return as a senior in the fall along with the majority of the starters from last year’s squad that made it to the third round of the playoffs.

Both quarterbacks are diving into new playbooks with Sanders moving up to the college ranks and Crippen learning a new offense implemented by first-year head coach Jeff Joseph and his new staff.

“My summer goals are just to get ready for the year,” Crippen said. “I am going to be studying the playbook and getting to know my new coaches better.”

Sanders, who was named the district MVP for the second consecutive year, committed to New Mexico during the football season.

Sanders leaves for New Mexico June 1 and has been working out since his track season ended this past week at the regional meet.

“I’ve been working out at least two days a week since coming from track,” Sander said. “You don’t want to beat your body up by working out every day. You want your body to rest for a little.”

Sanders said he has to get back into football shape since has played two other sports since he last took a snap in December.

Crippen will also get regular workouts with at the school when the summer program begins. The quarterback said he will also participate in numerous college camps during the summer.

Crippen shouldn’t have too much of a learning curve when it comes to the new offense. Joseph and PNG’s new offensive coordinator Cade McCrary previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that the offense will look similar to what it has in recent years with a heavy emphasis on the spread.

With a year of experience under his belt, Crippen will look to continue on the momentum the team built with a deep playoff run last year. Texas high school summer workouts typically start soon after the school year ends with training camps kicking off in August before the school year starts.