Port Arthur 19-year-old shot in head, life-flighted to Houston hospital

Published 11:26 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By PA News

At approximately 8:46 p.m. Thursday, the Port Arthur Police Department received a call of a shooting victim that had reportedly been shot while in transit.

The victim was the passenger in a vehicle travelling along the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue when an unknown gunman fired at the vehicle, ultimately striking the victim in the head.

The driver attempted to get out of the area as quickly as possible and pulled over in Groves, just off Twin City Highway, to seek medical attention for the victim.

The victim is a 19-year-old Port Arthur resident.

He was lifeflighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and is listed in critical condition.

This case is currently being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

