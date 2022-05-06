Greater Port Arthur tourism celebrates success, outlines future of possibilities

Recent Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau accomplishments include:

Birding Tourism – Spring and fall migration bring visitors seeking our migrating birds. PACVB is working to increase bird-friendly project in the area, such as native plantings and lights out for migration.

PACVB installed spring migration displays in four area libraries with give-away information to inform residents on the birding activity around them.

Thousands of warblers and other birds enter Port Arthur via the Central and Mississippi flyways. Spring migration peak is April 19-May 7.

Film Friendly Texas – Port Arthur is a Film Friendly Texas community. The Texas Film Commission certified the city as one open to filming projects. The program connects media industry professionals with community liaisons to provide production support.

Participation sends a message that Port Arthur is serious about attracting business.

Representing – Port Arthur has represented our attractions, hotels and restaurants at several shows to attract visitors.

Venues include: Houston Boat Show, Texas Outdoor Writers Association, Ford Park Boat and Outdoor Show and several birding festivals and home and leisure shows.

Spreading the word – Visit Port Arthur advertisements have appeared in digital and print campaigns including: Texas Highways Magazine, Houstonia Magazine, TourTexas.com, Birdwatcher’s Digest, Living Bird, Texas Fish&Game, Louisiana Life, Country Roads Magazine, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Texas State Travel Guide, Around Houston visitors guide, Port Arthur News Magazine and Gulls n Herons.