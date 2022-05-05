SEE THE VIDEO: Man breaks-in, takes equipment, starts mowing lawn of “victim”

On Sunday, Marcus Hubbard was seen on security video burglarizing a residential building. He removed property from within the building without the owner’s consent.

Port Arthur Police said he then is seen on security video mowing the homeowner’s front and back yard.

Upon officers’ arrival, Hubbard is seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him.

Police said he abandons the lawnmower in an alley and evades apprehension.

Hubbard has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building.

If you know the suspect’s whereabouts or have any other information, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You won’t be asked a name and may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.