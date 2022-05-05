Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation director leaves group after 2 months

The newest director of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation is no longer with the organization.

Jessica Carpenter, who was officially hired Jan. 25 and began work Feb. 28, is no longer employed with the PAEDC, officials said Thursday.

Carpenter confirmed the news to Port Arthur Newsmedia, saying an announcement has been prepared and will be released next week.

Jerry LaBove, PAEDC board president, declined to make a statement, saying he cannot do so legally.

The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the topic but an agenda had not been released as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, who is running for reelection, also declined to comment due to legalities. He noted Saturday is Election Day and the PAEDC will meet Monday.

Should he win the election will call for a special meeting of city council toward the end of next week to discuss which route to follow.

Before coming on board in Port Arthur, Carpenter was with Port Lavaca, where she served as the Development Services Director, which includes economic development.

She previously served as head of the Island County’s Planning and Community Development Department in Washington state, a position that also includes economic development.

Carpenter was stepping into the position previously held for 17 years by Floyd Batiste.