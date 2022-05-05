Groves Police Department responses & arrests: April 27-May 3
Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 5, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 27 to May 3:
April 27
- William Charles, 63, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Tanisha Ruffin, 37, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Monroe.
- Melissa Simmons, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Capital.
April 28
- Michelle Duplantis, 38, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
- Andrew Vasquez, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- A disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2500 block of Taft.
April 29
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- A theft was reported in the 4600 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Boyd.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
April 30
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
May 1
- Donald Orchid, 21, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3800 block of Taft.
- An information report was filed in the 6600 block of Hansen.
May 2
- Jose Cruz Romero, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of FM 366.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Boyd.
May 3
- Cady Judson, 25, was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 4600 block of Wilson.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle/recovered was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
- A forgery was reported in the 4000 block of Lincoln.