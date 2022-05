Jesse Ray Ford was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 19, 1959 to the union of the late Curtis and Mae Jeweral Ford.

On March 30, 2022 Jesse answered the call to go to the heavenly gates.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Friday, May 6, 2022 at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 12noon until service time.

Final Disposition will be at Haven of Rest.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.