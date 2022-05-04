Empty Bowls fundraiser at Groves Middle on Thursday benefits SETX Food Bank

GROVES — Join Groves Middle School for an “Empty Bowls” fundraiser benefiting the Southeast Texas Food Bank.

The “Cinco de Mayo Celebration” event occurs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Groves Middle School.

For $15, community members can enjoy soup, chips, and a handmade pickle.

All bowls were created by the Middle School’s Art Department, and 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to the food bank.

“We’re delighted that Groves Middle School has selected the food bank to be a recipient of their Empty Bowls fundraiser,” said Southeast Texas Food Bank President and CEO Barbara Newhouse.

“Due to COVID protocols, the event has been unable to occur in years past. We’re very much looking forward to this event and appreciate what the students and teachers have done to make it happen.”

To learn more about the Southeast Texas Food Bank, visit setxfoodbank.org.