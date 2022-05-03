Rebecca Garza Leon, 95, peacefully passed away on May 1, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas, with family by her side.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Eulalio and Josefa Garza, her husband of 54 years, Francisco Leon, a brother, Oscar Garza, and four sisters, Estela G. Olivares, Aurora G. Cavazos, Francisca G. Cardenas, and Bertha G. Flores.

Also, her sisters and brothers in law Rachel and JP Savarino, Rebecca and Manuel Galvan, Arthur and Carmen Leon, and sister-in-law Bertha Sandoval Garza.

She is survived by her children Sylvia Hawkins and husband Scott, Ricardo Leon and wife Cheryl, and Cynthia Askew and husband Thomas; grandsons Jonathan Leon and Ryan Wheeler and wife, Jessica, and great grandchildren Kinsley and Connor Wheeler. She is also survived by her sister, Zulema DeLlano, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Rebecca was born on April 20, 1927, in Dolores, Texas, and spent her youth at her family’s ranch in Las Minas, Texas, then Laredo, before settling in Port Arthur after she and Francisco married.

She was an excellent seamstress, an excellent cook, and enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and line dancing.When asked, “what are you most proud of in your life?” she always replied “my children.” She will be missed by her loving family.

The family expresses gratitude to the excellent staff at Optimum Personal Care in Sugar Land, to A-Plus Health Services, with special thanks to Lynn Phillips, to Amor Hospice, with special thanks to Connie and Nurse Maureen, and to Dr. Anisha Waxali for her care to Rebecca these past years.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

A Christian Burial Service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.