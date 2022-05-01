Nederland grad named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

Texas A&M was represented by 66 student-athletes on the 2021-22 Winter Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.

Nederland graduate and TAMU basketball player Hayden Hefner was named to the list. He is studying Business Administration at A&M.

The 2021-22 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from five different sports within the A&M athletics department. Equestrian totaled a school-best 34 honorees with women’s swimming & diving following with the second most, garnering 17 selections.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to celebrate the academic excellence that our student-athletes have shown this Winter,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our student-athletes are leaders on this campus and their hard work in all areas is noticed and appreciated. As an Athletics Department, we strive to create opportunities through championship athletics for our student-athletes, and the Center for Student-Athlete Services has done a tremendous job in doing just that.”

“I’m extremely proud of our Texas A&M student-athletes and Athletics Department as we continue to prioritize excellence in the classroom,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “Our student-athletes are asked to compete at the highest levels athletically and academically. Our Winter Academic Honor Roll recipients demonstrate that our student-athletes are committed to meeting those standard.”

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment