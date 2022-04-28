Dorothy May Joubert was born on February 29,1928 in Elton, Louisiana to Percy and Beulah May.

Dorothy Joubert gained her heavenly wings, on Sunday, April 17, 2022, with her beloved family by her side.

Dorothy was more than a wife and mother.

Her humble spirit became known to all her devoted grandchildren who called her Mom.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her loving memories two sons, Clayton ‘’Billy’’ Joubert and Effery Joubert; three daughters, Linda Gordon, Fayetta Washington, and Brenda Joubert; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur Tx.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.