Donald Kenneth Chaney, 60, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on March 1, 2022.

He was born on May 31, 1961 in Port Arthur, TX to the late Wendell Phillip Chaney and Oleitha Mae Birdeaux Chaney.

Donald was a 1979 graduate of Lincoln High School where he made lifelong friends.

He knew no strangers.

He touched many with his charm and wit.

Donald is loved and he will definitely be truly missed.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Christ Temple New Life Ministries, 1000 Woodworth Blvd., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.