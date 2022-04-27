Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 18-24

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 18 to April 24:

  • Derek Moore, 22, other agency warrant(s)
  • Charles Emerson, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jesus Ramirez, 48, driving while intoxicated
  • Rickey McDaniel Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 18 to April 24:

April 18

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Marion.

April 19

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 20

  • No reports.

April 21

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 22

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.

April 23

  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Avenue B.

April 24

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of FM 366.
  • An assault was reported in the 900 block of Wilson.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.

