Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 18-24
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 18 to April 24:
- Derek Moore, 22, other agency warrant(s)
- Charles Emerson, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Jesus Ramirez, 48, driving while intoxicated
- Rickey McDaniel Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 18 to April 24:
April 18
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Marion.
April 19
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
April 20
- No reports.
April 21
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
April 22
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Merriman.
April 23
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Avenue B.
April 24
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of FM 366.
- An assault was reported in the 900 block of Wilson.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 1700 block of 8th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.