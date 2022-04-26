POLICE: 17-year-old arrested for murder; additional arrests expected

Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By PA News

Jayden Joseph Leonard

Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Jayden Joseph Leonard, a 17-year-old Beaumont resident, for the April 25 killing of David Parkerson in the 3700 block of Usan.

Detectives responded to the scene of the homicide at 9 p.m. Monday and have been working to investigate this case.

Tuesday evening, Leonard turned himself in to detectives and was taken into custody for the murder warrant.

He was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail under a bond of $950,000.

The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are expected, police said. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

