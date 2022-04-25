See which portions of Port Neches are set for planned power outages this week
Published 2:54 pm Monday, April 25, 2022
PORT NECHES — Entergy is planning a power outage from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for a portion of Port Neches.
The impacted streets on Wednesday include:
- 200-900 blocks of Block Street
- 700 block of Dallas Street
- 1400- 1500 blocks of Heisler Street
- 1100 to 1500 blocks of Lee Avenue
- 600 block of Leisa Avenue
- 1500 to 1600 blocks of Vincent Place
The impacted street on Thursday is:
- 3000 block of 8th Street
- 600 block of Birchwood Dr.
- 3100 block of Gardendale Dr.
- 3100 block of Merriman St.
- 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- 3100 block of Sandlewood Dr.
“We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs,” Entergy said in a statement.
“We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.”
For more information, customers may visit entergytexas.com/outagemap. Customers may also contact 1-800-ENTERGY.