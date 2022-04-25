See which portions of Port Neches are set for planned power outages this week

Published 2:54 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By PA News

PORT NECHES — Entergy is planning a power outage from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for a portion of Port Neches.

The impacted streets on Wednesday include:

  • 200-900 blocks of Block Street
  • 700 block of Dallas Street
  • 1400- 1500 blocks of Heisler Street
  • 1100 to 1500 blocks of Lee Avenue
  • 600 block of Leisa Avenue
  • 1500 to 1600 blocks of Vincent Place

The impacted street on Thursday is:

  • 3000 block of 8th Street
  • 600 block of Birchwood Dr.
  • 3100 block of Gardendale Dr.
  • 3100 block of Merriman St.
  • 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • 3100 block of Sandlewood Dr.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs,” Entergy said in a statement.

“We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.”

For more information, customers may visit entergytexas.com/outagemap. Customers may also contact 1-800-ENTERGY.

More News

TxDOT announces closing schedule for Country Club Road

Police identify Orange resident, 60, killed following auto-pedestrian crash

Man in jail for murder out of Lumberton charged today in Beaumont killing one month before

TxDOT details weekly Interstate 10 closures planned this week

Print Article