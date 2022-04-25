See which portions of Port Neches are set for planned power outages this week

PORT NECHES — Entergy is planning a power outage from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for a portion of Port Neches.

The impacted streets on Wednesday include:

200-900 blocks of Block Street

700 block of Dallas Street

1400- 1500 blocks of Heisler Street

1100 to 1500 blocks of Lee Avenue

600 block of Leisa Avenue

1500 to 1600 blocks of Vincent Place

The impacted street on Thursday is:

3000 block of 8 th Street

Street 600 block of Birchwood Dr.

3100 block of Gardendale Dr.

3100 block of Merriman St.

600 block of Ridgewood Dr.

3100 block of Sandlewood Dr.

“We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs,” Entergy said in a statement.

“We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.”

For more information, customers may visit entergytexas.com/outagemap. Customers may also contact 1-800-ENTERGY.