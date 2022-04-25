Motorist at Port Arthur intersection shot at multiple times Sunday night; police investigating

A man driving in Port Arthur Sunday evening avoided injuries when his vehicle was shot multiple times, police said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Timothy Dinger said detectives were told the victim was driving at 7:35 p.m. when stopping at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Lewis Drive.

The victim said a man came from a house with a pistol and approached the vehicle.

The victim saw the suspect with a gun and began to drive away.

As he was driving away, according to Dinger, the gunman fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking it several times.

The driver was not injured, according to police.

The victim drove to another location and called police.

No arrests were reported, and police have not initially released suspect information on the shooter.