Marion E. Jones Jr. was born on June 27, 1934 to M.E. Jones and Mollie Vestal Jones in the small town of Huttig, Arkansas.

He passed from this life on April 24, 2022 at his home in Nederland, Texas.

Mr. Jones was raised in Huttig but moved to Port Arthur with his parents and finished school in Nederland, class of 1953.

He married Nellie Kieschnick on December 9, 1955. Mr. Jones was an MP in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.

Upon his return, he began a long-term career at the U.S. Post Office in Nederland.

He was a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church in Nederland and served the Lord in many roles within the church.

Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Nellie; son, Phillip Jones and his wife, Linda of Nederland; son, Joel Jones of Beaumont; grandchildren, Rachael Ortega and her husband, Danny and their children, Ben Jones and his wife, Megan, Damian Smith and his daughter, Ryan Stanley and his wife, Christina and their children, Aaron Jones and his wife, Aby, and Daniel Jones, all of Nederland; and his twin sister, June Johnson of Crossett, AR. Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his son, Rusty Jones, his parents, three brothers, and four sisters.

A gathering of family and friends to honor the life of Junior Jones will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland and will begin at 10:00 a.m.