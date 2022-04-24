Nederland man arrested for selling drugs at Louisiana truck stop

Published 6:55 am Sunday, April 24, 2022

By PA News

Richard Moises Arguello

ROANOKE, Louisiana — A Nederland man was arrested last week after police said he was trying to sell drugs at a truck stop off Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish in Louisiana.

Richard Moises Arguello, 29, was arrested for resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and distribution and possession of legend drugs.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies were first called to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke about a man selling illegal substances to customers.

