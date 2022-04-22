ELECTION GUIDE — Nederland Independent School District School Board candidates include 3

Editor’s note: Ahead of the May 7 election, Port Arthur Newsmedia asked the candidates for the Nederland Independent School District trustee election identical questions. Candidates who gave longer answers were informed their responses could be edited for space. Early voting runs from April 25 through May 3.

Name: Daniel Cruz

Date of birth: February 14, 1986

Occupation: Owner of Cruz Events

Why did you want to run for a position on the school board? I am running because I want to be more involved in the community. I have 10-plus years of experience in education. I worked as an assistant principal for two years and a principal for two years. I am passionate about helping students and supporting them in bettering their lives moving forward.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing the district? Nederland is doing really well. I think the biggest issue is recuperating from COVID. We need to be planning ahead and seeing the needs of the students and where they are lacking. I think we need to get parents more involved. I want to help build the relationship with the community.

What do you think makes you the best choice? I think I am the best choice because of my experience and my passion. I believe I have an innovative way of doing things. My goal is to get the youth more involved in the community. I don’t always see the access where kids get done with school and find ways to give back to the community. I believe I have that experience and that love and passion.

Name: Suzanne Isom

Date of birth: September 9, 1948

Occupation: Housewife/retired

Why did you want to run for a position on the school board? I do it for the kids and parents. Many years ago, parents wouldn’t come forward like they do today. That is how I originally got started. They would call me and I would check it out for them because they feared retaliation. I just became a voice. I was very involved in PTA. I served in all of the offices.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing the district? I would probably say building the schools even though we put their feet to the fire. They are moving along.

What do you think makes you the best choice? Experience. Twenty years is a long time. I have worked under four superintendents. I have been in the schools all of my life here. I think I have the respect of the community.

Name: Nicholas Phillips

Date of birth: October 9, 1978

Occupation: Principal for West Brook High School

Why did you want to run for a position on the school board? Since we are in the middle of those bond projects, I wanted to stay on long enough to finish those things up. I want to make sure all of that is taken care of by the time I get off the board.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing the district? I think it is maintaining the level of excellence we have had over the years and making sure our students continue being successful.

What do you think makes you the best choice? I am experienced. I am currently active in the public school system and have a working knowledge of what is coming down from the state. Also, I sit on the TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) for Region V and am the Region V director. That gives our district a seat at the table in Austin that most districts don’t have.

