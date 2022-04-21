Donald Roy Gil

Donald Roy Gil, 88, of Groves, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.

He was born September 27, 1933 in Port Arthur Texas to Henry & Bernice Cradeur Gil.

He is survived by his wife Jewel Gil, sons Mike & wife Debbie, Russell & wife Amy, grandchildren Jacob, Aubrey & Annie Gil and his brother Pete Gil of Port Arthur.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Groves.

The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Groves. Interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.”

