Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By PA News

Sebastian Green Sr.

Sebastian Green, Sr. of Port Arthur, TX,  died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Visitation service will be Monday, 11:00am to 6:00pm. April 25, 2022 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell Street, Shreveport, LA 71101.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, 1:00pm April 26, 2022 at Hurricane Bluff Baptist Church, 1702 Park Ave. Shreveport, LA 71103.

Services will be under the direction of Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.

Local services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

