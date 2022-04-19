PHOTOS — Car catches fire on Memorial Boulevard

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By PA News

Port Arthur firefighters extinguish a car fire while working to open the smoking trunk in the 2400 block of Memorial Boulevard Monday morning. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A vehicle burst into flames while being moved outside of an auto shop Monday in Port Arthur.

Hector Martinez, owner of NY Auto Sales at 2421 Memorial Blvd., said the car was dropped off last week and was being moved by his brother so they could work on another vehicle.

The car was moved off the property when the fire started. His brother jumped out to safety and was not injured.

Smoke engulfs firefighters as they extinguish a car fire Monday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Two fire engines arrived to the scene, and the black smoke turned to white as they worked on the fire.

A number of people in the immediate area could be seen using their cell phones to video the responses.

Martinez said he’d never had a car burn down before.

A Port Arthur firefighter hoses down the inside of a car that caught fire Monday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Martinez was seen on his cell phone as Port Arthur firefighters extinguished the blaze.

He was told by the owner of the vehicle that it had caught fire before and the man hoped to have it repaired for resale.

