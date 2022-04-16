Nederland’s Megan Do wins regional tournament

Nederland senior tennis player Megan Do advanced to the state tournament with a first-place finish in the Region III tournament this week.

Do earned first place in the regional meet for the third time as a Bulldog.

She was part of a doubles pair that won her freshman year.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now, Do has won the regional singles tournament in back-to-back years.

Do finished second in the state tournament last year.

The state tournament will be held in San Antonio April 26-27.