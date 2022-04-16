Nederland’s Megan Do wins regional tournament
Published 12:32 am Saturday, April 16, 2022
Nederland senior tennis player Megan Do advanced to the state tournament with a first-place finish in the Region III tournament this week.
Do earned first place in the regional meet for the third time as a Bulldog.
She was part of a doubles pair that won her freshman year.
The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Now, Do has won the regional singles tournament in back-to-back years.
Do finished second in the state tournament last year.
The state tournament will be held in San Antonio April 26-27.