Nederland’s Megan Do wins regional tournament

Published 12:32 am Saturday, April 16, 2022

By Chris Moore

Megan Do holds her gold medal as the Region III champion. (Courtesy photo)

Nederland senior tennis player Megan Do advanced to the state tournament with a first-place finish in the Region III tournament this week.

Do earned first place in the regional meet for the third time as a Bulldog.

She was part of a doubles pair that won her freshman year.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now, Do has won the regional singles tournament in back-to-back years.

Do finished second in the state tournament last year.

The state tournament will be held in San Antonio April 26-27.

