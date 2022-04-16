Hilarious hit Broadway musical coming to Southeast Texas

ORANGE — Lutcher Theater is thrilled to announce Waitress will play in Orange for one night only. See the hilarious hit Broadway musical Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$85 and are available online at lutcher.org.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, active military personnel, and students. The show does contain mature content. Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Come to the diner to meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

“Waitress is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly, and is “Warm, witty, wise and hilarious. A wonderful treat!” according to London’s Express Online.

Waitress opened in 2016 at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of “Love Song” and “Brave”), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Leading the cast as Jenna is Jisel Soleil Ayon, making her national Broadway tour debut in Waitress. Hailing from Long Beach, California, Ayon has built her resume with performances in major productions of Evita, In the Heights, Les Misérables, and Guys and Dolls. Don’t miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Looking for a sweet night out? Plan a Date Night At The Museum on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. (before Waitress) at The Stark Museum of Art, 712 Green Avenue.

Admission to this event is free through the generous support of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation. Jennifer Restauri Dickinson, Director of Education comments, “We are excited to bring back our Date Night At The Museum event! This special, after-hours event provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the museum in a new way and for theater ticket-holders to stop in before the show. Whether out with a loved one or friend, this will certainly be an evening out that you don’t want to miss!”

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a dessert reception while taking in the museum’s atrium featuring breath-taking Navajo Weavings, bronze sculptures by Frederic Remington and Hermon Atkins MacNeil, and Dorothy Doughty’s porcelain American birds. Visit the special exhibition “Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections” to see new acquisitions and pairings of historical works and contemporary photography from the museum’s collection. And don’t miss your chance to explore this year’s eighth annual juried student art exhibition, “JUXTAPOSED,” featuring original works of art created by area student artists.

For more information about Date Night At The Museum or The Stark Museum Of Art, please contact Jennifer Dickinson at jdickinson@starkmuseum.org or 409-22–6685.

Enhanced health and safety measures have been taken for guests and patrons, volunteers, performing arts companies, and staff. For a complete list of COVID-19 precautions and more information about Lutcher Theater or upcoming events visit lutcher.org.