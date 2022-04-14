Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 4-10

Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 4 to April 10:

  • Madalyn Vazquez, 22, Nederland warrants
  • Breydon Stone, 17, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Christophe Means, 40, driving while intoxicated with open container
  • Michael Paris, 43, public intoxication
  • Steven Campbell, 30, driving while intoxicated
  • Robert Cantrell, 61, assault offensive touch-family violence
  • Alexes Kibodeaux, 25, driving while intoxicated
  • Heather Kasper, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jeremy Broussard, 39, warrant other agency
  • Derek Grandchampt, 35, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Vanessa Virgen, 21, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 4 to April 10:

April 4

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 2nd Street.
  • Interfere with child custody was reported in the 1500 block of Detroit.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
  • A death was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

April 5

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1800 block of Seattle.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • An officer assisted another agency near 39th Street and Twin City Highway.

April 6

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue M.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South 1st Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Atlanta.]
  • An information report was completed in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue K.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Kent.

April 7

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was fond to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 26th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the200 block of South 9th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch -family violence in the 100 block of North 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another agency’s warrants in the 1100 block of South Twin City Highway.

April 8

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated it the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
  • An officer received information in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Boston.

April 9

  • An accident involving personal injury or death in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of North 23rd Street.

April 10

  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 800 block of South 6th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of South 5th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

