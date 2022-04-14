Mary Elaine Kelsey Langhoff, 74, of Lake Jackson, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Elaine was born to Robert and Ruby Kelsey at Saint Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, TX.

Elaine was blessed by a pleasant disposition and enjoyed family and friends. She was quite artistic and produced a variety or works ranging from painting, wood working, sewing, hat design, and other endeavors.

She also loved animals and made homes for dogs, cats, fish, and many rescued animal babies.

Travel of any kind to any place was perhaps her happiest times. Thanks to Joel’s business travel, she explored many countries in addition to planned family travel. Her favorite countries were Belgium, Hollan and Thailand.

She would try anything on trips including white water rafting hot air balloons, and other fun events. The most unusual experience was a guided tour of the Norad™ facility to Cheyenne mountain in Colorado Springs.

Elaine also enjoyed participating in all the children’s clubs and activities, such as baseball, soccer, scouts church activities and more.

Church played a big role in both Elaine’s and Joel’s life. Our families attended the same Lutheran church in Port Arthur, Texas. There were a variety of church sponsored events including sports, weekly Sunday evening youth meetings and occasional trips.

The church involvement continued as our family grew.

Joel and Elaine started “going steady” when she was in the 10th grade at Port Neches High School.

Elaine is preceded by her father (Bob Kelsey), mother-in-law (Mary Lou Latimer), and brother-in-law (Jimmy Latiolais).

Surviving Elaine are her mother (Ruby Kelsey), Husband (Joel Langhoff), sister (Connie Latiolais), sons (Bradley and Robert), and daughter (Kendyl). Elaine also treasures 6 granddaughters, one grandson, one great granddaughter, and one great grandson.

A Celebration of Elaine’s Life will take place at Saint Mark Lutheran Church located at 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566, on Saturday, April 16, at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor Terrance Adamson.

The family will be receiving guests one hour prior.

Entombment will take place on Monday, April 18, at Greenlawn Cemetery located at 4841 39th Street in Groves, TX, at 10:30 am.

Pallbearers will be Cory Dubose, Walter Butler, Carolyn Langhoff, Kali Warren, Maya Warren, Sarah Langhoff, Natalie Langhoff, Erika Sealock, and Henry Dao.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.restwoodfuneralhome.com