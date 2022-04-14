Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 6-12
Published 12:22 am Thursday, April 14, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 6 to April 12:
April 6
- Christopher Goody, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of Main.
- Forgery/fraud information report was taken at the 4400 block of Gulf.
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.
- A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Terrell.
- An information report was taken at the 4300 block of Cleveland.
April 7
- Jacovin Buckner, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
April 8
- An information report was taken at the 4700 block of Lawndale.
April 9
- Ryheme Prevost, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of 25th Street.
- Scott Brust, 59, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
April 10
- Rodolfo Gomez, 61, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 6800 block of East Parkway.
- Korey Dupree, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Daniel Granja, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- Joshua Brister, 27, was arrested for theft, warrants other agency and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
April 11
- Julio Cibrian, 20, was arrested for possession of a Controlled substance in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
- Axel Aguirre,19, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
- 19-year old male, Raul Lopez was Arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon the 4800 block of Hwy 73.
April 12
- Robert Gonzales, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Graves.
- Cristian Morfin, 22, was arrested for displaying fictitious driver’s license in the 2500 block of Imhoff.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6200 block of Terrell.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 34th Street.