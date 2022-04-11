National gas price likely falling under $4 per gallon this week; see how it impacts Texas

Gas prices continue to move in the right direction, which is down, saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 32.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago.

“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $3.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

“Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week,” De Haan said. “The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10/g today.

The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.82/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.88/g.

• San Antonio – $3.58/g, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.70/g.

• Austin – $3.70/g, down 8.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 11, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 11, 2020: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

April 11, 2019: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

April 11, 2018: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

April 11, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 11, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 11, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 11, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 11, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 11, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)