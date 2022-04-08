Check out Port Neches RiverFest schedule, prices and entertainment lineup

PORT NECHES — Officials are getting ready for the annual Port Neches RiverFest at Port Neches River Front Park.

The event lasts from April 27–May 1 and is brought to the community by Neches Federal Credit Union.

“Thunder on the Neches” power boat races produced by John Schubert with NGK F1 Powerboat Championship start April 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continue May 1 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Entertainment will be brought to the public by Classic Southeast Texas and Michelob Ultra.

April 27 is Faith and Family night and includes Encounter Church and Red Rocks worship.

Entertainers continued each night after and include King Kimura Band, JAG and

Nightbird on April 28 and Kate Watson, Jon Wolfe and Flatland Cavalry on April 29.

The performers April 30 include Leroy Thomas, Geno Delafose and Wayne Toups.

RiverFest also offers a variety of food and arts and crafts vendors.

April 28 is Philpott Motors Carnival Ride Wristband Night at Riverfest. Stop by Philpott Motors in Nederland and pick up a $5 Off Coupon.

On April 30 at the Pavilion there will be lots of local talent performing.

The Annual Classic Car Show will also be hosted within the Port Neches River Front

Park sponsored by Melancon’s Funeral Home.

May 1, the 2022 Miss Port Neches Royalty and 2022 Mother-of-the-Year will be announced.

Other scheduled events are the Pet Show, Treasure Hunt, Horseshoe & Washer Tournament, Fireworks Display, Cutest Baby Contest and a kid coloring contest, where the winner gets his/her picture put on a t-shirt.

2022 RIVERPASSES for unlimited carnival rides are on sale at the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, Port Neches Credit Unions and First Financial by Central Mall.

The Price is $50 per person for unlimited rides and free admission to the Entertainment Complex Thursday – Sunday.

All-inclusive wristbands

General Admission to Entertainment: (3 and under Free)

– $40 wristband good for all 3 nights Thursday – Sunday

(Thursday– Sunday / Has to be purchased by Thursday night)

* Carnival Riverpasses will also get you into the entertainment complex for FREE.

– Wednesday – Faith & Family Night – $5

– Thursday – $15

– Friday – $30

– Saturday – $10.00 before 4pm / $20.00 after 4pm

– Sunday – FREE

The public will also be able to purchase Faith & Family Night Tickets and Entertainment Passes online at pnriverfest.com.

The following areas are NOT inside the gate, and will remain FREE to the public: Carnival area, Pavilion, All Vendors including Food and Arts & Crafts booths, Port Neches Park, Car Show, and Barbecue Cook-off April 23.

The public encouraged to park at the PNG High School parking lot, where golf cart shuttle will pick you up and drop off at the gate.

For more details about any of these events call the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce at 722-9154, go to PNriverfest.com, or find the event on Facebook.