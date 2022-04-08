PHOTO FEATURE — CASA reps stress what’s needed to help the 290 children in the program
Published 12:26 am Friday, April 8, 2022
Representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southeast Texas joined the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday to talk about their organization and the need for more male volunteers to help with male children.
CASA of Southeast Texas serves all of Jefferson County and currently has 290 children within the program.
Click here for more information on the organization, and to find out how you can volunteer.