PHOTO FEATURE — CASA reps stress what’s needed to help the 290 children in the program

Published 12:26 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By Monique Batson

Annette Harmon, recruitment and retention coordinator for CASA of Southeast Texas, speaks to Rotary members Thursday. (Monique Batson/The News)

Representatives of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southeast Texas joined the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday to talk about their organization and the need for more male volunteers to help with male children.

CASA of Southeast Texas serves all of Jefferson County and currently has 290 children within the program.

Click here for more information on the organization, and to find out how you can volunteer.

Delilah Francis, treasurer of the Port Arthur Rotary Club and long-time CASA volunteer, introduces CASA of Southeast Texas members as Thursday’s guest speaker. (Monique Batson/The News)

