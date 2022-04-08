Area police officer put on paid leave after assault arrest

VIDOR — A Vidor Police Department officer is still being paid but not performing active duties following his arrest earlier this week that stemmed from an allegation of family violence.

“The investigation is ongoing, and he is on administrative leave,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll told Port Arthur Newsmedia Thursday afternoon.

The officer in question is 62-year-old Beaumont resident Michael Shaw.

According to Carroll, Shaw has been placed on paid leave because a Supreme Court ruling dictates he cannot be deprived of his salary under a “life, liberty or property” designation stemming from a 1985 precedent ruling.

Shaw is facing numerous charges following a Beaumont disturbance call to a residence in the 9100 block of Chicory involving a man who threatened a family member with a weapon, police said.

Beaumont authorities said the call came in at 6:34 p.m. Monday.

Prior to officers’ arrival, a suspect left the home in an unmarked police unit.

During the course of the investigation, Beaumont Police Department officers tracked down the suspect, identified as off-duty Vidor Police Officer Michael Shaw and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Major Drive and Highway 105.

“The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and driving while intoxicated,” a BPD release said.

Shaw bonded out of the county jail late Tuesday morning on a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and $1,000 for a DWI charge, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.