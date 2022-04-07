Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 28-April 3
Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 7, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 28 to April 3:
- Ariel Heathcoe, 33, warrant other agency, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
- Elizabeth Brodeur, 40, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Carlile, 42, driving while intoxicated
- Chealsi Borque, 32, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Markayla Lopez, 22, Nederland warrants
- Adrienne Whitehead, 25, warrant other agency
- Joseph Guidry, 31, driving while intoxicated
- Daniel Harrington, 44, driving while intoxicated
- William Durisseau, 68, criminal trespass
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 28 to April 3:
March 28
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.
- A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of South 6th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- An overdose was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of South 21st Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3600 block of Park Street.
March 29
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South U.S. 69.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 35th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 900 block of Avenue B.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 3rd Street.
March 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Orange.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
- A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Avenue B.
March 31
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
April 1
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of North 31st Street.
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Gary.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 9th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd near Avenue B and 25th Street.
April 2
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.
- Theft of a firearm and theft was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
April 3
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- An assault by threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.