Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 28-April 3

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 28 to April 3:

Ariel Heathcoe, 33, warrant other agency, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 28 to April 3:

March 28

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F.

A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.

Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of South 6 th Street.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

An overdose was reported in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of South 21 st Street.