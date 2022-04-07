Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 28-April 3

Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 7, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from March 28 to April 3:

  • Ariel Heathcoe, 33, warrant other agency, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance
  • Elizabeth Brodeur, 40, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christopher Carlile, 42, driving while intoxicated
  • Chealsi Borque, 32, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Markayla Lopez, 22, Nederland warrants
  • Adrienne Whitehead, 25, warrant other agency
  • Joseph Guidry, 31, driving while intoxicated
  • Daniel Harrington, 44, driving while intoxicated
  • William Durisseau, 68, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 28 to April 3:

March 28

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue F. 
  • A person was arrested for another agency’s warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Helena. 
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue K.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of South 6th Street. 
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
  • An overdose was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street. 
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 600 block of South 21st Street. 
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3600 block of Park Street.

March 29

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 21st Street. 
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street. 
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue. 
  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin. 
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 35th Street. 
  • An information report was completed in the 900 block of Avenue B. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 3rd Street. 

March 30

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street. 
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Orange. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D. 
  • A runaway was reported in the 900 block of Avenue B.

March 31

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Avenue H. 

April 1

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 400 block of North 31st Street. 
  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota. 
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Gary. 
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 9th Street. 
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd near Avenue B and 25th Street. 

 

April 2

  • A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 900 block of Mimosa. 
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1100 block of North 27th Street. 
  • Theft of a firearm and theft was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

April 3

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street. 
  • An assault by threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 

